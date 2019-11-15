Tikoduadua arrested last night

Opposition Member of Parliament Pio Tikoduadua was arrested by Police from his home in Delasui village at midnight.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms that Tikoduadua was arrested because of a video he posted to his Facebook page regarding an alleged assault of a Naqia village resident by police officers.

Qiliho says the alleged assault incident is currently under investigation, parallel to an internal investigation that they’re also conducting.

Police have confirmed that Tikoduadua was taken to the CID Headquarters in Toorak last night and is still being questioned.

Qiliho adds they will continue with questioning this morning before any decision on the laying of charges is made.

