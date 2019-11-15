Tikoduadua condemns comments made by Government Whip

National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua has condemned comments made by Government Whip Alvick Maharaj.

Tikoduadua labelled the comments by Maharaj against the party as racism at its worst.

After the walkout by Opposition members on Tuesday, Maharaj had said that that the NFP has showed that they bow down in front of the Leader of the Opposition and follow SODELPA like their tail.

Maharaj had also labelled the NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad as a puppet and dancing to the tune of other party members.

Tikoduadua says these types of comments must be condemned.

“(Alvick) Maharaj is saying that since Hon Qereqeretabua and I are indigenous Fijians, we dictate to the Leader, an Indo-Fijian, to support anything done by SODELPA, whose Members are Indigenous Fijians. Now, this is to me is racism at its worst. This racism and racial slurs must be strongly condemned. What you should do is look at yourself in the mirror and see who the real puppet”.

Tikoduadua says he will re-enter parliament next month to voice concerns of the people who struggle with the cost of living, low wages and many other problems.

Tikoduadua is currently suspended from parliament for six months and will re-enter parliament during the next seating on March 16th.