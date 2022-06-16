Tiko wants to help grow the education sector

Iowane Tiko.

Former Permanent Secretary for Education and newest Unity Fiji provisional candidate Iowane Tiko says he has no grudges against the government.

Tiko is amongst 32 provisional candidates announced today.

The former civil servant was terminated in 2018 after being investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Tiko says he has a proud history as a senior civil servant, and he bears no ill will against the government for his unceremonious removal.

“If you are questioning my loyalty to this government, yes I was part of this government.” I was part of the recovery phase that we put together as a team in government. In education, we managed to rebuild Fiji in two weeks to get the education system back up and running. If that is an achievement in my career, yes I see that as an achievement.”

Tiko claims he has nothing to prove, and only wants to contribute to the growth of education.

“Actually, it’s not a comeback, I see this as a new avenue because I was Permanent Secretary and I run the operations of the Ministry.” For me, if I have something that I feel for in education in Fiji right now, in our education system is that we have neglected the important section of the research unit.”

Tiko who now resides permanently in Taveuni says he is in Suva for a family commitment and this is when he was informed that he has become a successful candidate for Unity Fiji.