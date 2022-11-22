Tiko Kece Taxis speak out about vandalism

Tiko Kece Taxis is speaking out at those resorting to acts of vandalism and intimidation, which includes throwing stones at vehicles that have logos of any political party and damaging billboards, particularly FijiFirst.

Tiko Kece since the 2014 and 2018 General Elections has vowed to promote FijiFirst by pasting the party’s logo on the side of its taxis, and this practice continued this year in the lead-up to next month’s election.

Tiko Kece Founder, Ratu Lomaca Baleilevuka says a few reports of Fijians passing ungenerous comments to drivers have been received, and to date, no stone-throwing incidents have surfaced.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Baleilevuka continues to remind drivers to be wary of such incidents as we draw closer to December 14.

“We have been hearing about some people throwing stones at cars. But that will not deter us from promoting FijiFirst because they have assisted us in times of great need. The FijiFirst government granted permits for Taxi operators and we pledged to continue supporting their agenda.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force in a statement outlined that they’ve noted a number of acts of vandalism and intimidation targeting only FijiFirst Party have been reported.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reminded Fijians that such acts of vandalism, intimidation and political thuggery carry heavy penalties under Fijian laws.