Sereseini Tikinimasei [Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force is calling on the public to help in locating 17-year-old Sereseini Tikinimasei.

Tikinimasei was last seen in Lami Town yesterday afternoon and a missing person’s report has been lodged at the Sigatoka Police Station

Police are encouraging Fijians to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Western Division Command Centre on 9905 457.