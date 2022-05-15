Tikina Yale steps up to eliminate illegal drug trade

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force will now work with the Tikina of Yale in Kadavu to eliminate the illegal drug trade in the district.

Cultivation of illegal drugs has been an ongoing concern in Kadavu in the recent past.

The Tikina of Yale has pledged to support the Police in the war against drugs following the commitment made by the Tui Nabou Aminiasi Waqanivalu who spoke on behalf of the Tui Yale.

Waqanivalu says previously youths were not always present at such outreach programs and they have recently noted a change as the younger generation is becoming more involved and informed of issues that affect them.

The majority of those arrested and charged during the drug operations in Kadavu are in their twenties and deemed to be productive members of their respective villages.

Waqanivalu assured the visiting team of the support of the Vanua as it would take a collaborative approach to achieve the desired outcome of eradicating and minimizing the cultivation and trade of marijuana on the island.

The Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police Pita Keni says nothing is impossible if they band together to eradicate the cultivation of drugs and other illegal activities.

i-Taukei Affairs Ministry Lands Assistant Commissioner Kelepi Curuki also called on traditional leaders to preserve and uphold the traditional roles as it will assist in improving good governance in villages.