Tik Tok bully in custody

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 8:21 pm

A prominent overseas anti-government social media commentator who has been involved in a number of alleged cyberbullying acts is now in Police custody.

This has been confirmed by Police spokesperson, Wame Bautolu.

The woman who uses the Tik Tok platform under the user name Nazmeen, is alleged to have been creating hatred by using vulgar language.

Article continues after advertisement

She is believed to have arrived in the country earlier before being arrested.

It is also alleged that the woman who is a former Fijian citizen bullied a Suva family on Tik Tok late last year.

This happened after a member of the Suva family had asked the Nazmeen to refrain from using vulgarity to attack the government and its members.

She has also been involved in a number of open spats with fellow Tik Tok users who disagreed with her vulgarity and animosity.

The woman, is expected to be charged soon and more details are expected to be released later.

