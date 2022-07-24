Three-year- old youngest victim of sexual violence

[File Photo]

The youngest victim of sexual violence last year was a three-year-old, while an 11 year old is the youngest perpetrator.

This is based on a study carried out by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement on Sexual Violence against Women and Girls Rape Case Analysis 2021.

According to the study, 22 rape cases were decided in the High Court of Fiji last year, and 64% of the victims knew the accused.

In cases where there was a domestic relationship between the perpetrator and the victim or the survivor and where the accused was found guilty of rape, in six of these cases, a permanent domestic violence restraining order was not issued for the protection of the victim.

According to the study, the highest sentence delivered was a life sentence, while there were five acquittals and two accused were found guilty of lesser charges.

FWRM has further analysed the past six years of data from the trend analysis, looking at specific trends related to sexual violence against women and girls, particularly relating to the decided rape cases.

FWRM says the average age of the perpetrator since 2016 had been between the ages of 34 and 39, which decreased to 25 in 2020 and went up to 36 last year.

The average age of the victim or survivor has been under the age of 17 for the period of 2016–2021.

The age of the youngest victim or survivor continues to be under five years.

For the period 2016–2021, more than 60% of the victims or survivors knew the perpetrator.