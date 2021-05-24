Home

Three-year-old youngest sexual assault victim

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:35 pm
ODPP in its report highlighted that of the 203 people charged for serious sexual offences, 40 were juveniles and four were police officers.[File Image]

A three-year-old girl was the youngest victim of sexual offence recorded by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution last month.

She was among the 136 victims under the age of 18.

ODPP in its report highlighted that of the 203 people charged for serious sexual offences, 40 were juveniles and four were police officers.

The youngest accused was an 11-year-old boy.

The 203 people were charged with a total of 461 counts of serious sexual offences ranging from rape, attempted rape, abduction with intent to commit rape, abduction of a young person, aiding and abetting rape, criminal trespass with intent to commit rape, indecent assault, defilement, and sexual assault.

The ODPP also clarified that of the 196 victims, 182 were female and 14 were male victims.

There were 82 offences that occurred in domestic relationships or where the accused was known to the victims.

A total of 36 cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed last year.

 

