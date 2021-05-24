Three-year-old youngest rape survivor

The average age of all victims and survivors of rape cases finalized in High Courts last year is 15-years-old while the youngest is three years old.

This is according to an analysis done by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement

FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh says the latest Sexual Violence against Women and Girls Rape Case Analysis shows that the average age of the perpetrator of such crime is 36-years-old.

The analysis is part of the FWRM’S ongoing research and advocacy on strengthening women’s access to justice.

Singh says the findings from the 22 rape cases finalized in the High Court last year reveals the disturbing prevalence of sexual abuse of girl child and worsening situations for sexual violence.

She says COVID-19 also impacted access to justice by women and girls and Courts were essentially closed during lockdowns resulting in fewer cases being heard and disposed of.

The FWRM recommends specialized courts with speedier, streamlined processes as the way forward during such crises to ensure faster turnaround times for sexual violence cases.

The Executive Director says in 64% percent of the cases analyzed, the victim/survivor knew the accused.

Singh says the continuous nature of child sexual abuse and exploitation is a stark reminder that we are a long way from ensuring safe spaces for children.

According to the 2021 annual statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, 203 people were charged with a total of 461 counts of serious sexual offences.