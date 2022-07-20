Three-year-old reported missing

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Police are requesting for information that could assist them in locating three-year-old Benjamin Ralia.

Ralia was last seen with his relatives at their home in Qeleloa, Nadi yesterday.

According to the information gathered by Police from the neighbours and members of nearby communities, they last saw Ralia walking along the Dratabu Road alone.

Anyone with the information that could assist in the search can call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Western Command Centre on 9904457.

According to his mother Sainiana Ralia her son was wearing orange t-shirt and black shorts

Ralia says she dropped the son at her mothers’ place and took her daughter to school.

Upon returning Ralia’s grandmother and relatives were searching for the little boy.