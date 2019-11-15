News
Three-year-old drowns in a container
October 13, 2020 6:48 am
A three-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a container filled with water in Nakorotubu, Ra yesterday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the victim’s home in Nayavuira Village.
The victim was under the care of a relative when the incident occurred.
Investigation continues.
The drowning death toll currently stands at 35 compared to 29 for the same period last year.
