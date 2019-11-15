Home

News

Three-year-old drowns in a container

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 13, 2020 6:48 am
A three-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a container filled with water in Nakorotubu, Ra yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the victim’s home in Nayavuira Village.

The victim was under the care of a relative when the incident occurred.

Investigation continues.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 35 compared to 29 for the same period last year.

