News

Three-year-old dies in road accident

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 28, 2020 9:34 am

A three-year-old child has died following a motor vehicle accident in Lautoka last night.

The alleged incident occurred along Sukanaivalu Road.

Police say the victim was crossing the road with his mother when he was allegedly hit by a van.

It’s alleged the 45-year-old driver failed to stop following the accident.

The suspect was pursued by another vehicle up to the Lautoka Police Station where he surrendered himself.

An investigation is underway.

The road death toll currently stands at 24 compared to 38 for the same period last year.

 

