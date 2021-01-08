Home

News

Three- year-old airlifted following road accident

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 8, 2021 12:20 pm
Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva. [File Photo]

A 3-year-old boy from Mabula Village in Lau is recovering at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital following an accident on the island on Wednesday.

He was traveling with five others when their vehicle veered off the road and tumbled.

They were on their way to Tarukua Village when the incident occurred.

He was flown to CWM while the other victims were conveyed to Suva by boat.

An investigation is underway.

