Three weeks to brand livestock animals or face consequences

Livestock owners have three weeks to confine and brand all their animals or face consequences.

The Agriculture Ministry has launched an operation to capture stray animals to ensure that the livelihood of farming communities was safe and secured.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the operation is divided in three phases focusing on creating awareness and community engagement, capturing of stray animals, and prosecuting non-compliant livestock owners.

He stresses they will not enter any property to collect branded or unbranded animals, they will collect all stray animals from roads and other public places or other farms.

A total of thirty Ministry staff that includes a Senior Veterinarian, along with three cattle loading trucks and three sets of mobile portable races will be deployed.

The Minister says that once trapped animals are sent to designated gazette pounds of the Ministry, owners claiming their animals would need to pay the pound charges.

He adds if animals were not branded when captured, then by law, owners will not have the right to claim it.