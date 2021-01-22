Home

Three weeks for full electricity supply in Vanua Levu

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 12:48 pm
Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel.

Restoring electricity supply in the Northern Division will take up to three weeks as Energy Fiji Ltd carries out damage assessments.

EFL teams are on the ground inspecting infrastructure after TC Ana and damage costs cannot be determined as yet.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says they have restored electricity supply to 75% of Suva and the rest will take about a week.

Other parts of the Central Division will be back on the grid in two weeks depending on location and accessibility.

