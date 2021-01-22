Three weeks for full electricity supply in Vanua Levu

Restoring electricity supply in the Northern Division will take up to three weeks as Energy Fiji Ltd carries out damage assessments.

EFL teams are on the ground inspecting infrastructure after TC Ana and damage costs cannot be determined as yet.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says they have restored electricity supply to 75% of Suva and the rest will take about a week.

Other parts of the Central Division will be back on the grid in two weeks depending on location and accessibility.