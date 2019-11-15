Three sites for relocation development in Labasa

Three sites have been identified by the Ministry of Local Government for the relocation of the Labasa Market and Bus Station.

This is part of the Ministry’s plans for the development and expansion of Labasa Town to cater for growth in the township.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says a feasibility studies on all three sites have been completed and they have received a report on the findings.

She says they will now examine the report.

“Now, the next step is to analyse and take the matter to cabinet and have further discussions as to how we can shift the market and bus stand.”

Kumar adds, they are also looking at how Labasa Town is growing, in which direction its growing and how they can deal with the traffic congestion in the Northern Town.