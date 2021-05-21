Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Changes to services at Twomey Hospital|Fiji focuses on restoring agricultural land|Add value to climate conversations says Gibson|COVID-19 and climate change battle is on says PM Bainimarama|One new COVID-19 case recorded|57 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation|20,000 more vaccines arrive|Health Minister calls out misinformation, says COVID-19 is real|Domestic violence becoming severe: Ali|Safe bubble created to support Counselors|Minorities breaching protocol a concern|AG meets with stakeholders to discuss current challenges|People with disabilities face challenges|Some essential service providers under the radar|More vaccines to land tonight and Saturday thanks to Australia|Grog consumption tops arrest list|WHO again reminds people to practice good habits|7,000 swab samples sent to Australia|Replenishment of medicine for SOPD patients|Internet providers record spike in data traffic|Fiji Airways extends flight cancellations|Island students determined to return next year|Biodiversity underpins delivery of all ecosystem service|
Full Coverage

News

Three rescued at sea

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 10:47 am

The Water Police rescued two men and a woman who were reported missing at sea yesterday morning.

Police say the three were rescued from Laucala Island next to Nukulau this morning.

It adds that the details of the incident are sketchy at the moment and officers are still gathering information about what happened.

Article continues after advertisement

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.