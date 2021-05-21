Three rescued at sea

The Water Police rescued two men and a woman who were reported missing at sea yesterday morning.
Police say the three were rescued from Laucala Island next to Nukulau this morning.
It adds that the details of the incident are sketchy at the moment and officers are still gathering information about what happened.
