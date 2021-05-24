Home

Three reported missing in Lautoka

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 3, 2021 2:15 am

Three individuals residing at Field 4, Lautoka has been reported missing.

Dipika Devi Prem and her two children, Tanish Pratap and Jacklyn Pratap were reported to have been home on the morning of the 29th of November, but could not be located later that afternoon.

Police say enquiries made with neighbors alleged that the three were seen walking by the roadside.

Officers conducting enquiries have gathered information that Prem has been in contact with others, the day after she and her children went missing from home.

Lautoka Police are requesting information that could help locate the three.

Fijians are urged if they have information of Prem’s whereabouts and her two children, to call the Western Command Center on 9905 457 or Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.

 

