Three questioned for alleged sacrilege

Three people are being questioned for allegedly breaking into the Geeta Ashram Temple in Ba early yesterday morning.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu confirms the incident occurred at around 3.30am.

Bautolu says a passerby saw a figure in the temple and alerted the police.

The three were arrested and are now in custody at the Ba Police Station.

They are likely to be charged later today and produced in the Ba Magistrates Court tomorrow.