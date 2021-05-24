Three proposed sites for a new airport in the North

Fiji Airports has looked at three sites in Vanua Levu for a new airport.

According to the Minister for Civil Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, this is due to the inability to expand both the Savusavu and Labasa Airports.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this project will be done in consideration of tourism development in the North.

“An ATR has certified that there is no way you can have an ATR landing there. The only way to do so is to build a runway that goes out into the sea, and those people who know Savusavu know that we have to build out into the sea, and that is going to be a very costly affair. Unfortunately, the airport in Labasa is built around a bend in a river, so you cannot extend that.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Airports Fiji is also ensuring that the new site will have space for expansion in the future.

“They are most certainly not in Labasa, they are most certainly not in Savusavu, but they’re somewhere where it could be accessible by boat in both two centres, which should make a lot more sense, because if you are able to build an airport that has the ability to look at landing a 737, and God knows when, 330 or A350, then that is a good site.”

The Minister for Civil Aviation adds that they are looking at a longer-term project as it could be a redundancy airport if something happens in Viti Levu.

Fiji Airports is in talks with the Asian Development Bank to finance the project.