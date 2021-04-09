Three political parties suspended

The Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem has this morning issued suspension letters to Unity Fiji, Freedom Alliance and HOPE Parties.

These political parties have failed to comply with Section 26 (2) of the Political Parties Act.

In a statement, the Fijian Elections Office says all parties are required to submit audited accounts to the Registrar within three months of the end of the financial year.

It says the last date for the submission of these accounts was 31st March 2021.

The FEO says to date, none of these parties have submitted their accounts and in considering the gravity of the breach, the Registrar of Political Parties has found it fit to suspend them to protect the public interest.

Unity Fiji, Freedom Alliance and HOPE have been notified that they must remedy the breach within 60 days failing which they may face de-registration.