Three police officers charged for serious crimes

Three police officers were among the eighty-eight people charged for serious crimes last month.

Office of Director of Public Prosecutions released its data on the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts around the country which reveals that 88 people were charged with a total of 98 counts of separate incidents in July.

The offences range from murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, receiving stolen properties, assault causing actual bodily harm, arson, failure to comply with orders, conspiracy, breach of suspended sentence and breach of curfew orders among others.

ODPP states of the 88 accused persons, 18 were juveniles and three were police officers.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences.

A 27-year-old police officer was charged with one count of failure to comply with orders whereby he breached the COVID restrictions on social gathering.

A 41-year-old police officer was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 35-year-old wife while a 36-year-old police officer was charged with one count of careless driving.

There were 41 victims of the 98 counts of separate incidents. There were four incidents where the accused and the victims were related to one another.

A 26-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 23-year-old brother.

The accused allegedly locked his brother inside his bedroom and set fire to it.

In another incident, a 20-year-old and a 47-year-old man were charged with the murder of four elderly women.

The accused persons allegedly set fire to the victims’ house while they were sleeping.

The accused persons were also charged with one count of attempted murder of another victim and one count of arson.

There was one incident where a 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.

They allegedly robbed three victims of $530 cash and assorted items.

The 20-year-old man was also charged with one count of manslaughter while the 28-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 60-year-old woman.

A 32-year-old man was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and three counts of acts with intent to cause grievous harm to his 28-year-old wife.

The accused was also charged with one count of breach of suspended sentence and one count of breach of bail conditions.

In another incident, a 64-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 50-year-old wife by strangling her after an argument.

There were two separate incidents where a 22-year-old and a 49-year-old man were charged with act with the intent to cause grievous harm to a 31-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man.