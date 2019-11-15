Three Police officers allegedly attacked while on duty

Attacks on police officers carrying out their duties will not be taken lightly.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho issued the stern warning following three separate incidents where police officers were allegedly attacked while carrying out their duties.

An officer based at the Korovou Police Station was allegedly attacked and sustained injuries while attending to a report of drunk and disorderly at Navuca Settlement, Burerua, Tailevu.

Police Constable Jiutasa Taiki was attending to the report with another officer when there was a commotion which resulted in the group of suspects arguing.

PC Taiki tried to control the situation when someone picked up a rock and allegedly hit him on the back of his head.

The suspects who are all farmers from Naivicula in Tailevu were arrested early this morning after a team from the Police Special Response Unit and K9 were deployed to the settlement.

PC Taiki is recovering at his home.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man residing in Caubati was arrested yesterday after he allegedly kicked and assaulted an officer who was attending to a report of causing trouble.

The police officer sustained minor injuries and is back at work.

The suspect has been charged with one count of serious assault and will appear in court tomorrow.

In the third incident, a 25-year-old woman of Nasoso in Nadi appeared in court yesterday after she had allegedly assaulted a woman officer last Saturday.

The accused was drunk and causing trouble when she committed the alleged offense.





















