Three people remain admitted at Labasa Hospital following bus accident

Three people remain admitted at the Labasa Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident between a locomotive and a bus in Labasa Town yesterday afternoon.

Police say the three are in a stable condition and four others who were also rushed to the hospital last night have been treated and sent home.

The accident happened along Damanu Street.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Police, the locomotive operator sounded several warnings when approaching the crossing.

However, the bus driver allegedly failed to notice the locomotive resulting in the accident.

When FBC News arrived at the scene, the fire brigade had just arrived after smoke was noticed coming out of the overturned bus.

Police investigation continues.