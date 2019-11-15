Three people in custody for allegedly assaulting police officers

Three people are in police custody for allegedly assaulting police officers in two separate cases.

The first case was reported in Nadi whereby an officer was allegedly assaulted by a 35-year-old man residing in Vunivivi, Nausori.

The officer was deployed to the nightclub with others to respond to a report of causing trouble when the incident allegedly occurred.

The second incident occurred before midnight along Victoria Parade.

The officer was attending to a report of youths causing trouble when he was confronted by the suspect and his wife where they allegedly obstructed the officers.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the officer while his wife swore and threatened other officers.

Both are in custody at the Totogo Police Station.