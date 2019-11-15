309 child cases received by Ministry

Three one day old babies were amongst the over three hundred cases involving children recorded by the Child Welfare Database from February to May this year.

Two of the one-year-old babies were abandoned and one was neglected.

Social Welfare Director Rupeni Fatiaki says these are the types of cases they deal with on a monthly basis and they are being looked after by the Child Services Unit of the Ministry.

Out of the 309 cases received, 178 were of physical and sexual abuse which also included Teenage pregnancy cases.

“We have seen an increase in the reporting of cases and this ranges from child neglect, abuse, sexual and physical abuse, teenage pregnancy and abundant children, this often happens when mothers come into hospitals, they give birth and then they leave.”

Child neglects continue to top the list with ninety-five cases where majority of the child victims were 16-years-old.

A total of 21 children victims were below the age of one and the Ministry has made relevant referrals to partners where necessary.