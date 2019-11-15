Home

News

Three officers placed under quarantine in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 22, 2020 10:06 am
Three police officers from the Labasa Police Station have been placed under quarantine after attending to a report at the locked down area in Soasoa.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms, the three officers were attending to a complaint of a missing child.

He says they were placed under quarantine straight after they attended to the report.

Qiliho adds, it’s a precautionary measure undertaken upon the advise of the Minister for Health.

The three officers will undergo all the necessary checks and requirements by the Ministry of Health.

