Three new municipal council CEO’s appointed

New chief executive officers for five municipal Councils have been appointed.

Local Government Ministry’s Permanent secretary Dimity Fifer says these three will fill positions for the Nasinu, Nausori, Ba, Rakiraki and Tavua Town Councils.

Anurashika Bari has been appointed the chief executive of Nasinu and Nausori Town Councils.

Priya Singh has been appointed as the new CEO of the Ba Town Council.

Sailosi Sawana is the new CEO responsible for the Rakiraki and Tavua Town Councils.

Fifer stated the primary responsibility of all Council CEOs includes implementing the strategic plan set out by the respective Special Administrator teams.

She added that the Chief Executives have been reminded of their roles and responsibilities and the importance of practicing good governance.