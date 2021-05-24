Home

News

Three new COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 12, 2022 7:00 am

The Ministry of Health has recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths since the last update.

The Ministry says 43 cases were recorded on Thursday and 17 in the 24- hours ending 8 am yesterday.

The Central Division continued to record the highest number of cases with 51, while eight cases were recorded in the Western Division and one in the Northern Division.

The three deaths were of a 74-year-old man from the Western Division, an 86-year-old male from the Central Division, and a 78-year-old woman from the Western Division.

There have been a total of 819 deaths in the country due to COVID-19.

The Ministry says there is a sustained downward trend in daily hospitalizations.

According to the Ministry, eight percent of the country’s eligible adult population are yet to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 88,816 people have received Moderna booster doses, and 35 people have received the Pfizer booster COVID-19 vaccine.

A further 175,558 have become eligible for booster doses.

