Three MP’s questioned by FICAC

Two SODELPA members of parliament and a Government MP alleged to have breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014 were questioned by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption today.

FijiFirst Government MP Vijendra Prakash and Opposition MP, SODELPA’s Salote Radrodro were questioned at the FICAC office this morning.

Peceli Vosanibola arrived later in the afternoon.

Prakash and Radrodro arrived at the FICAC office around 9am.

Following two hours of questioning Prakash and Radrodro were seen leaving the premises just before midday.

Radrodro was accompanied by a lawyer while Prakash came by himself.

FBC News understands other MPs will also be making their way to the FICAC office later.

It is alleged that the three are part of a group of MPs who allegedly claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to.

Other opposition MPs are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

It adds that once all relevant evidence is collated and analyzed, a decision will be made and the necessary action will be taken.