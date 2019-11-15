Three month-old latest to contract measles

There are now 24 confirmed cases of measles.

The latest case is a 3-month-old from Naikorokoro Village in Lami who is currently admitted under isolation at CWM Hospital in Suva.

All earlier confirmed cases have recovered or are recovering well at home.

All 24 cases have from the following areas in the Central Division:

• 12 cases from the Serua/Namosi Subdivision (Wailali, Wainadoi, Navunikabi, and Makosoi Deuba)

• 5 cases from Suva Subdivision (Samabula, Vatuwaqa, Tacirua, Wailekutu and Naikorokoro Village in Lami).

• 3 cases from Rewa Subdivision (Koronivia, Nasilai Village Nakelo, Davuilevu)

• 4 cases from Naitasiri Subdivision (Saumakia Village)

Measles is a highly contagious disease; therefore, non-essential travel to Naikorokoro Village in Lami, Saumakia Village in Naitasiri, Serua/Namosi, and Nasilai Village in Nakelo Rewa is strongly discouraged.

Since the outbreak, approximately 328,000 people in Fiji have been vaccinated against the disease.

With 2 days left to Christmas, the Health Ministry is urging everyone in the target groups to get vaccinated.

The national campaign is targeting people who are most at risk of being infected by measles and spreading the disease:

• All children aged 6 months to 5 years regardless of prior vaccination history

• All people born between 1980 and 2000 (19 to 39 year olds who should have ID available if asked)

• Any child who has not received 2 doses of a measles vaccine according to the national immunisation schedule.

• Any child aged 12 and 18 months in Fiji who are due their routine measles immunisation according to the national immunisation schedule

• Any person traveling overseas (with evidence of travel i.e. a travel itinerary or ticket)

• All health care workers

• All airport and port-of-entry workers, and hotel staff

The only exceptions to those in the above groups are pregnant women, children under the age of 6 months, those with compromised immune systems (including those on immunosuppressive medication/treatment), and those with a known allergy to the vaccine.

These people should not be vaccinated.

People aged 40 and over are not a target group. They are likely to have had measles as a child (before the vaccine was introduced) and therefore have life-long immunity.