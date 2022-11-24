Three missing at sea found safely

Three individuals who were reported missing at sea have been rescued following a joint search and rescue effort.

They departed Gau Island on Saturday and failed to reach their intended destination on time.

The Republic of Fiji Navy says they were able to locate the three and their missing boat south of Kadavu thanks to the assistance of the Maritime New Zealand Rescue and Coordination Center.

Article continues after advertisement

Surface assets from Kokomo Island Resort were also rendered to assist in the mission.