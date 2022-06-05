Three men in custody following spot check by police

[File Photo]

A 50-year-old man is among the three people arrested earlier today during a spot check by police and the K-9 unit whilst on patrol.

The man was allegedly driving suspiciously, with two other people in the vehicle along Ratu Mara road when they were stopped.

Police found dried leaves believed to be marijuana and white substances believed to be methamphetamine in the car they were driving.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says plastic containing the dried leaves and the white substances have been sent for analysis.