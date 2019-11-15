Three men charged for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl separately

Three men who allegedly raped a six-year-old girl separately at different times are among the 18 people charged for serious sexual offences last month.

The three aged 54-years, 37-years and 22-years are charged with rape.

A 42-year-old man who allegedly raped his stepdaughter over a period of five years is facing multiple counts of rape and sexual assault charges.

This has been revealed in the monthly statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

ODPP says 18 people including a juvenile were charged with a total of 40 counts of separate incidents.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 7-year-old nephew.

There were 15 victims of whom 13 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were 14 female victims and 1 male victim.

There were eight incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 53-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old nephew.

A 46-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old daughter.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 7-year-old stepdaughter while a 31-year-old man was charged with the defilement of his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident where a 42-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused allegedly committed the offences over a period of five years.

An 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 6-year-old cousin while in another incident a 30-year-old was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were charged with abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge and rape of a 16-year-old girl.

A 33-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 22-year-old woman.

The victim was an employee of the accused.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

There was one incident where a 76-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 26-year-old mentally challenged woman, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim admitted that she consented to sex.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued due to a false complaint.