Three men arrested for curfew breaches faces drug charges

Three men who were arrested in Lami for breaching curfew hours are also facing drug related charges.

They were allegedly found with white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The three were arrested in Nadonumai after officers found them sitting at an empty roadside market stall in Nadonumai after 11pm.

A search conducted resulted in the discovery of clear plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Also seized was cash believed to have been gained from the sale of illicit substances.

The three remain in custody as investigation continue.

