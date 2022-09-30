Three men and a child missing at sea

Search and rescue efforts continue this morning for three men and a 4-year-old child who were reported missing yesterday.

Police say they failed to reach the Qaranivalu Landing as anticipated yesterday.

The four left Cikobia onboard a white fiberglass boat with “ANA TOKA” written on the side at around 8am yesterday morning, bound for the mainland at Qaranivalu Landing.

Police say a report was filed when they failed to arrive on time and rescue efforts were activated.

Search efforts continue today, and Mariners and those living along these coastal areas are requested to call Crimestoppers on 919 or 917 if they have any information or have seen anything that could help with search efforts.