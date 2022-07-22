Three locals appointed to senior leadership positions at Westpac Fiji

Wespac Fiji CEO, Shane Smith. [Photo Supplied]

Three locals have been appointed to senior leadership positions at Westpac Fiji.

Earlier this year, Shane Smith was appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Subsequent to this, Ann Patricia Naisara was selected as the Head of Human Resources.

Naisara has moved into the human resources field after practicing as a lawyer for nine years.

Fareena Chanel has been appointed as the Head of Retail Service; she has over 30 years of experience in banking.

Dinesh Kumar is the new Head of Retail Sales, whose banking career spans more than 20 years.

Smith says he is thrilled to see Naisara, Chanel and Kumar step up into senior leadership roles after watching them develop as professionals throughout their career at Westpac Fiji.

Westpac is Fiji’s longest-running bank, with 15 branches across the country.