Three juveniles charged with sexual offenses

Three juveniles were among 30 people charged with a total of 51 counts of separate incidents of sexual offenses last month.

This was revealed in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions statistics for sexual offenses for March.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his seven-year-old stepbrother.

In one incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his seven-year-old niece, while in another, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a six-year-old boy.

There was one incident where a 50-year-old man was charged with rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl from his village.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

A 36-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 16-year-old stepdaughter, while in another incident, a 30-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 15-year-old stepsister.

A 38-year-old man was charged with representative counts of rape and sexual assault of his 10-year-old niece.

According to the statistics, there were 25 victims, of whom 20 were under the age of 18 years.

There were 23 female victims and two male victims.

There were seven incidents where the victims and the accused were related.