Three juveniles arrested for alleged robbery

Three juveniles were arrested by the Western Division Joint Operation Team yesterday following their alleged involvement in separate robberies in Lautoka on Sunday night.

Police say all suspects aged 15, 16, and 17 years of age were arrested following information received and are currently in custody.

It says the three were alleged to have broken into the Value Phone Store along Yasawa Street in Lautoka and allegedly stole gadgets as well as recharge cards and some loose coins.

Police say yesterday a 29-year-old woman noticed that the shutters were forcefully opened.

In another incident, the Lautoka Farmers Chemical Store was broken into whereby the same three juveniles were alleged to have been involved and allegedly stole gas lighters and some loose coins.

The incident was discovered by a Police Officer who was on beat patrol when he noticed that the front door of the shop was forcefully opened.

He then lodged a report at the Lautoka Police Station.

Some stolen items from both shops were recovered as an investigation continues.