Three inmates graduate from Nasinu Vocational Training Centre

The Fiji Corrections Service as part of its rehabilitation efforts graduated three inmates from the Nasinu Vocational Training Centre.

Iliesa Baleirotuma, Samuela Vakanananu and Opeti Korodrau graduated with a certificate in Automotive Mechanic Level 1.

Commissioner of Corrections Commander Francis Kean paid tribute to the graduates saying it’s a sign of better things to come for the Corrections Service in Fiji.

Vincent Ochilet, the Head of Regional Delegation for the International Congress of the Red Cross congratulated the Fiji Corrections Service for offering an increasing number of detainee’s similar chances.

Ochilet says if detainees do not have such opportunities, they are at risk of finding themselves unemployed and some may resort to re-offending.

The ICRC has been visiting detainees to share observations and recommendations with senior officers of the Corrections Service.