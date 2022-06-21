Three injured in Raiwai brawl

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

Police have confirmed that three youth were injured during a brawl that broke out along McFarlane road in Raiwai on Sunday.

A video circulating on social media shows young men involved in the violent attacks, and some were armed with cane knives and other harmful equipment.

It is believed that youth from a nearby community pelted properties with stones which sparked a violent response from another group of young men.

Article continues after advertisement

The video also shows residents who were waiting for public transport fleeing from the nearby bus stop, seeking safety at nearby buildings.

Police investigation is underway.