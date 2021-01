No serious injuries in Serua accident

Four people who were rushed to the Navua Hospital following an accident along the Queen’s road at Nakorovou in Serua have been treated and sent home.

Police says a 28-year-old twin cab driver allegedly swerved into the opposite lane and hit an oncoming trailer truck driven by a 40-year-old man on his way to Nadi.

The 28-year-old driver was accompanied by two other men.

No one sustained serious injuries.