Three in custody over death of a carpenter

Three people are in custody for their alleged involvement in a fight that resulted in the death of a 40-year-old carpenter.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Malolo, Nadi.

It is alleged the deceased was drinking with his brother and friends when an argument started.

The deceased received injuries and was rushed to the Nadi Hospital.

He was transferred to the Lautoka hospital where he later passed away.

Police investigation continues.