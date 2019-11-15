Three Flying Fijians test positive for COVID-19

Three members of the Flying Fijians entourage currently in camp in Limoges, France have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor confirms the three players are in isolation at their homes in accordance with French Government and Club protocols.

All the members of the Flying Fijian entourage have undergone their first round of COVID-19 test upon arrival into camp.

Article continues after advertisement

None of the three players have shown any symptoms and are well but remain in isolation as per protocols.

They are being monitored daily by the medical team and supported by the medical team of the French Rugby Union and the Six Nations.

The three players will have their second round of testing as recommended by the testing agency and COVID 19 compliance requirement.

The team will also go through two tests every week as they prepare for the Autumn Nations Cup.

The FRU confirms the remaining team members apart from those in isolation have continued training in preparation for their first match.

The CEO also confirmed that the players who were released to play for their clubs at the weekend and those who have yet to join the team in camp will be tested.

They will only join the Team Camp if tested negative.

Once they join the camp, they will be in isolation and join the group only when they have tested negative again.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]