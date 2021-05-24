Home

Three Fijians in Kabul evacuated to the US

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 20, 2021 3:34 pm
[Source: Google]

Three of the thirteen Fijians based in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul have been evacuated to the United States.

This has been confirmed by Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Yogesh Karan who says that one was flown out on Wednesday while the other two left last night.

“Ten of them out of the 13 that we have are international civil servants so they work for UN agencies and other international organizations.”

Karan says he continues to get updates from Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates on the situation in Afghanistan.

FBC News also understands, the other 10 Fijians who were based in Kabul are now in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is again calling on Fijians to let them know if they have family members in Afghanistan.

