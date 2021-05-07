Three farmers arrested during a drug raid

Three farmers were arrested and more than 2000 green plants believed to be illicit drugs were seized in a drug raid by Police in Tunuloa, Cakaudrove yesterday.

Police says the plants were seized from three different farms in Loa and Koroivonu villages.

All the accused were arrested including a 45-year-old farmer of Koroivonu after more than 1,400 of green plants believed to be marijuana were seized from his farm.

The team also uprooted more than 80 green plants believed to marijuana from a farm owned by a man in his 30’s.

The third accused is a 43-year-old farmer who was also arrested after more than 1200 green plants believed to be marijuana were also uprooted from his farm.

The three farmers are in custody waiting for the drug analysis result.

Police investigation continues.