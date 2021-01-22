Three evacuation centres now open

Three evacuation centres are now open to cater for those who need move to safety given the looming bad weather.

One evacuation centre is open on Rabi island, another in Naweni, Savusavu while the third is open in Dreketi.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko is calling on Fijians in flood prone areas to make necessary preparations.

“It is critical that we use this time to prepare our families, loved ones and especially to those that are more vulnerable. Ensure that your emergency kits are ready and update yourself with information about the current weather situation.”

Soko also stressed the need for people to prepare their emergency kit as the current weather situation is expected to worsen from tomorrow.

Police will also increase their presence their presence in evacuation centres to ensure the safety of Fijians.