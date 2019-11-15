Three die in horrific road accident

Three people have lost their lives in a head-on collision last night.

The accident occurred at Matacula village in Tailevu at around 09.30 pm resulting in the death of three men aged 32, 60, and 42-years-old.

The 60-year-old who was travelling to Natovi and the 32-year-old who was driving in the opposite direction died at the scene.

The 42-year-old succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Three passengers remain admitted at the CWM Hospital.

The national road death toll stands at 39 compared to 61 for the same period last year.

Investigations continue.