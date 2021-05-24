Three CSO’s receive public diplomacy small grants

Three civil society organizations have received Public Diplomacy Small Grants from the U.S. Embassy in Suva.

The Public Diplomacy Section at the U.S. Embassy Suva considers small grant requests every quarter, pending funding availability.

The grant proposals must benefit Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, or Tuvalu and address one of the Public Diplomacy Initiatives or Embassy Goals.

The small grants range from $10, 000 to $30, 000.

The Fiji Arts Council’s project increases youth’s knowledge of arts and culture while also teaching them about the income-generating craft of jewelry making.

Lifeline Fiji will provide psycho-social support workshops, which offer mental health resources for first responders approaching individuals in crisis while the Young Women Christian Association’s We Rise project will empower and educate 25 young women on their civic responsibilities.



The projects that will be done by these recent recipients will help local communities build resilience and promote economic growth in the region.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, Rebecca Owen says they are pleased to partner with civil society organizations dedicated to the same values and goals of the United States of America.